4-Day Weather Forecast For Hannibal
HANNIBAL, MO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, August 3
Patchy fog then chance of rain showers during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 79 °F, low 61 °F
- Breezy: 2 mph
Wednesday, August 4
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 81 °F, low 62 °F
- Breezy: 2 mph
Thursday, August 5
Partly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 82 °F, low 67 °F
- Light wind
Friday, August 6
Chance of rain showers then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 87 °F, low 70 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0