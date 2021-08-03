Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Entertainment

Local arts organizations receive grant money for live performances

FingerLakes1
 3 days ago

$8 million dollars in grants will be given out by the state to support over 770 live performances. The funding is meant to help the arts industry after it closed down during the pandemic. The grants are being awarded through a program called Restart NY: Rapid Live Performance Grants started...

fingerlakes1.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Performing Arts#Orchestral Music#Live Performances#Restart Ny#Lutes Concerts#Gretel Opera Ithaca#Le Nozze Di Figaro Want#Iphone
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Arts
Related
Provincetown, MAcapeandislands.org

Two Local Music Festivals: Back for Live Performances

Provincetown Jazz Festival and Cape Cod Chamber Music Festival are two of many live music traditions that take place in our region every summer. On The Point, we talk with Bart Weisman, founder of the Provincetown Jazz Festival, and hear samples of the vocalists and musicians performing at this year’s festival. Next we talk with the new executive director of the Cape Cod Chamber Music Festival Paul Schwendener, along with outgoing executive director Elaine Lipton, who join us to talk about the four decades long festival, how they’re engaging younger and more diverse audiences, and hear cuts from some of the featured works. Mindy Todd hosts.
Terrebonne Parish, LAHouma Courier

Local artists receive grants through Bayou Regional Arts Council

Nearly two dozen area artists have received a combined $33,000 in state grants through the Bayou Regional Arts Council. The grants, up to $1,500 apiece, went to 22 artists affected by the COVID-19 pandemic and hurricanes in 2020. Parishes represented are Assumption, St. Mary, St. John, St. Charles, Lafourche and Terrebonne.
Mcleod County, MNcrowrivermedia.com

Local 4-H'ers recognized for fashion, performing arts and demonstrations

Competition was fierce at the 2021 McLeod County 4-H Fashion Revue, Performing Arts and Demonstration Day July 23 at CrossPoint Church in Hutchinson. During the Fashion Revue, 4-H’ers were judged on knowledge of their project and evaluated on four categories: general appearance, design, workmanship and techniques used in the outfit. In typical runway-show style, 4-H’ers modeled their clothing and allowed those in attendance to view a clothing project. Projects worn are either made or purchased during the past year.
Harrisonburg, VADaily News-Record

Local Artist Opens Visual And Performing Arts Camp

For those who are creative enough, life’s “happy little accidents” as Bob Ross called them — the stains, the rips, the tears, the bumps in the road — can turn into something beautiful. For Jennifer Taylor, camp director and visual arts instructor at Rocktown School of the Arts Pop-up Summer...
Pasadena, CApasadenanow.com

Nine Local Arts, Music and Entertainment Organizations Awarded Federal Grants

Rep. Judy Chu (D-Pasadena) announced on Wednesday that 20 arts venues have received more than $16.3 million in Shuttered Venue Operators Grants (SVOG). The SVOG program received an additional $1.25 billion in funding this year through the American Rescue Plan. The program aims to support hard-hit businesses that were forced to shut their doors due to pandemic restrictions, including those in the music and entertainment sector.
Nashville, TNPosted by
Nashville Business Journal

Largest Performing Arts Organizations in Nashville

This List ranks Nashville-area performing arts organizations by attendance. Information was obtained from organization representatives. Information on The List was supplied by individual organizations through questionnaires and could not be independently verified by the Nashville Business Journal. Only those that responded to our inquiries were listed. In case of ties, organizations were listed alphabetically. The Nashville area is defined as: Cheatham, Davidson, Dickson, Montgomery, Robertson, Rutherford, Sumner, Williamson and Wilson counties.
Ohio StateLogan Daily News

Stuart’s Opera House receives two of 746 grants approved by board of Ohio Arts Council

NELSONVILLE – Stuart’s Opera House received two grants for arts education and sustainability from the Ohio Arts Council on July 21. Stuart’s received two of 746 grants to support artists, arts and cultural organizations, students, educators, and public arts programming, a news release said. According to Donna Collins, executive director of the Ohio Arts Council, these grants are a significant step toward fulfillment of the agency’s ongoing commitment to directly fund arts programming in all 88 Ohio counties, something it has been able to do for the last six fiscal years.
Performing Artsdo512.com

Long Center for the Performing Arts

Mission The Long Center is Austin’s Creative Home, providing performing artists and organizations in the Greater Austin region with facilities and services that foster excellence, encourage originality and promote collaboration. To broaden the appreciation and enhance enjoyment of the cultural arts, the Long Center connects diverse audiences to significant local, regional, national and international artists and performances in a world class venue. Company Overview The Long Center is Austin’s Creative Home, built “by the community, for the community.” The organization is primarily funded by private citizens and corporations and by nature understands the importance of giving. As a non-profit, the Long Center collaborates with community partners to sponsor educational programs, host free events on the City Terrace, subsidize rental costs for emerging art groups, and gift tickets to charitable and community-minded organizations. The Long Center also provides the best overall live entertainment experience of any venue in Austin. It is home to the Symphony, Opera and Ballet and boasts additional eclectic programming spanning diverse audiences. The Long Center showcases multiple technologically advanced performance and event spaces, including the 2,400-seat Michael & Susan Dell Hall and the multi-functional Debra and Kevin Rollins Studio Theatre. A commitment to acoustic excellence combined with exceptional theater site lines and an unparalleled outdoor view of Austin creates a magical experience and lasting memories. Austinites of all ages and interests are invited to explore the Long Center to expand their cultural perspective and appreciation of the arts. For more information, please visit www.TheLongCenter.org or call 512.474.LONG (5664) for ticket information.
Ector, TXOdessa American

Live performance

Shane Smith And The Saints are scheduled to perform live July 31 at The Ector Theatre, 500 N. Texas Ave. Doors open at 6 p.m. The show starts at 7 p.m. For tickets or more information, visit theector.com.
PoliticsPosted by
THE DAILY STAR

State grants will support live performances in region

Nine local arts organizations will receive state grants to support live performances to support performances. In total, nearly $9 million was awarded through NYSCA's Restart NY program.. Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Monday announced the first of four rounds of grant awards to 438 performance organizations across New York state. In...
Pittsburgh, PAPittsburgh Post-Gazette

Local arts groups, venues and promoters finally receiving pandemic grants

After months of delays, millions of dollars in government grants are pouring into the region’s cultural institutions. The Pittsburgh Cultural Trust, Carnegie Museums of Pittsburgh and Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra are the largest local recipients of Shuttered Venue Operators Grants provided by the U.S. Small Business Administration. To date, the federal government has awarded more than $7.5 billion in grants nationally to 10,000-plus live entertainment small businesses, nonprofits and venues impacted by the pandemic.
Entertainmentinformnny.com

Orchestra Association of Northern New York awarded live performance grants

ALBANY, N.Y. (WWTI) — Over 770 live performances were awarded grants on Monday from New York State. Two of which included shows set for stages in St. Lawrence County. Specifically, the Orchestra Association of Northern New York received two $10,000 grants. This funding will help supports both the Orchestra’s Performances of 2021-2022 Season Opening Concert and Fall Concert and its Summer Pops Concert Series.
Washington County, OHMarietta Times

Support local arts organizations

Washington County arts programs appear to be getting a little more of the attention and financial support they need to grow and thrive. Last week, the Ohio Arts Council Board announced it spent $18.4 million in 746 grants across Ohio, with 56 of them coming to southeast Ohio. This is the largest amount of grant funding distributed in the agency’s history, and will be a great help to these organizations and the communities they serve.
Stony Point, NYwrcr.com

Two Rockland Performing Arts Groups Getting Grants from NYS Council on the Arts

Two Rockland performing arts groups are getting three grants from the state in an effort to boost live performances since the pandemic. The first of four rounds of grant awards went to 438 performance organizations across New York State through the “Restart NY: Rapid Live Performance Grants” program from the Council on the Arts. One $10,000 grant is going to “Stage Left Childrens Theater” in Tappan. Two $10,000 grants are going to the Penguin Rep Theatre in Stony Point, which supervisor Jim Monaghan says is busy preparing to reopen this weekend…
Riverside, OHLima News

Riverside Art Center receives grant

WAPAKONETA — The Riverside Art Center has been awarded a grant of $2,720 by the Ohio Arts Council. The money will help provide art classes, children’s services in the arts, juried art shows and other numerous activities.

Comments / 0

Community Policy