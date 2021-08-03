Local arts organizations receive grant money for live performances

Mission The Long Center is Austin’s Creative Home, providing performing artists and organizations in the Greater Austin region with facilities and services that foster excellence, encourage originality and promote collaboration. To broaden the appreciation and enhance enjoyment of the cultural arts, the Long Center connects diverse audiences to significant local, regional, national and international artists and performances in a world class venue. Company Overview The Long Center is Austin’s Creative Home, built “by the community, for the community.” The organization is primarily funded by private citizens and corporations and by nature understands the importance of giving. As a non-profit, the Long Center collaborates with community partners to sponsor educational programs, host free events on the City Terrace, subsidize rental costs for emerging art groups, and gift tickets to charitable and community-minded organizations. The Long Center also provides the best overall live entertainment experience of any venue in Austin. It is home to the Symphony, Opera and Ballet and boasts additional eclectic programming spanning diverse audiences. The Long Center showcases multiple technologically advanced performance and event spaces, including the 2,400-seat Michael & Susan Dell Hall and the multi-functional Debra and Kevin Rollins Studio Theatre. A commitment to acoustic excellence combined with exceptional theater site lines and an unparalleled outdoor view of Austin creates a magical experience and lasting memories. Austinites of all ages and interests are invited to explore the Long Center to expand their cultural perspective and appreciation of the arts. For more information, please visit www.TheLongCenter.org or call 512.474.LONG (5664) for ticket information.