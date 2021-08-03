TRADING UPDATES: UK housing market boosts Belvoir; IOG spuds Blythe

(Alliance News) - The following is a round-up of updates by London-listed companies, issued on Thursday and not separately reported by Alliance News:. Rainbow Rare Earths Ltd - rare earth element mining in Burundi, East Africa - Says operating costs in Burundi being minimised, as a government-enforced suspension of trial mining work at Gakara project continues. Rainbow says "vast majority" of staff placed on suspension. Says no "significant impact" on company's cash flow forecasts. Rainbow Rare Earths says Burundi government's primary concern relates to pricing of rare earth mineral concentrate sold by local unit Rainbow Mining Burundi SM. Company says this concern was addressed in an independent report back in July 2019. Rainbow Rare adds: "Rainbow notes that the ongoing suspension contravenes Burundi law and has been imposed without due and proper process. For example, the government has never provided credible, data-based alternative prices for the concentrate exported or any alternative credible third-party analysis of grades from the samples they hold for each batch exported to date."