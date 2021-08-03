Cancel
Walterboro, SC

Tuesday rain in Walterboro: Ideas to make the most of it

Walterboro News Flash
 5 days ago

(WALTERBORO, SC) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Walterboro Tuesday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with rain Tuesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Walterboro:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sloYr_0bGDZ0zn00

  • Tuesday, August 3

    Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 81 °F, low 70 °F
    • Breezy: 3 mph

  • Wednesday, August 4

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 82 °F, low 69 °F
    • Breezy: 2 mph

  • Thursday, August 5

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 83 °F, low 71 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, August 6

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 71 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

