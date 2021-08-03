Weather Forecast For Lawrenceburg

LAWRENCEBURG, TN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Tuesday, August 3 Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 84 °F, low 63 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Wednesday, August 4 Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight High 83 °F, low 63 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Thursday, August 5 Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 86 °F, low 66 °F Breezy: 0 mph



Friday, August 6 Partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 87 °F, low 68 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.