NWS will send out loud, emergency alerts for severe thunderstorms to all smartphones

Effective: 2021-08-06 21:14:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-07 00:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Mellette; Todd; Tripp A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1045 PM CDT FOR NORTHEASTERN TODD...TRIPP AND SOUTHEASTERN MELLETTE COUNTIES At 1020 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 11 miles north of Mosher to 3 miles east of Witten to 5 miles north of Clearfield, moving east at 50 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Winner, Colome, Ideal, Carter, Millboro, Mosher, Keyapaha, Witten, Hamill, Ideal South Housing, Clearfield, Wewela and Dog Ear Lake. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Comments / 0