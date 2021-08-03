4-Day Weather Forecast For River Falls

RIVER FALLS, WI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Tuesday, August 3 Haze during the day; while haze then partly cloudy overnight High 84 °F, low 60 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Wednesday, August 4 Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 86 °F, low 64 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Thursday, August 5 Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 82 °F, low 63 °F Breezy: 0 to 10 mph



Friday, August 6 Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 84 °F, low 65 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.