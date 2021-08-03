4-Day Weather Forecast For River Falls
RIVER FALLS, WI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, August 3
Haze during the day; while haze then partly cloudy overnight
- High 84 °F, low 60 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Wednesday, August 4
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 86 °F, low 64 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Thursday, August 5
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 82 °F, low 63 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 10 mph
Friday, August 6
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 84 °F, low 65 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
