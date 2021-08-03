Daily Weather Forecast For Defuniak Springs
DEFUNIAK SPRINGS, FL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, August 3
Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 86 °F, low 72 °F
- Breezy: 0 mph
Wednesday, August 4
Showers and thunderstorms likely then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 85 °F, low 72 °F
- Breezy: 0 mph
Thursday, August 5
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 87 °F, low 72 °F
- Light wind
Friday, August 6
Showers And Thunderstorms Likely
- High 88 °F, low 72 °F
- Light wind
