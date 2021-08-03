Daily Weather Forecast For Defuniak Springs

DEFUNIAK SPRINGS, FL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Tuesday, August 3 Showers And Thunderstorms High 86 °F, low 72 °F Breezy: 0 mph



Wednesday, August 4 Showers and thunderstorms likely then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 85 °F, low 72 °F Breezy: 0 mph



Thursday, August 5 Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 87 °F, low 72 °F Light wind



Friday, August 6 Showers And Thunderstorms Likely High 88 °F, low 72 °F Light wind



