SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Going through the rest of our Friday, it will be quite a smoky one as the wildfire smoke from out west continues to hang around for us. This has lead us to see unhealthy levels for our air quality and put Salt Lake County under a red alert day. Staying indoors will be the best way to avoid smoke inhalation, but if you must go outside, using a N95 or KN95 mask will be needed to filter out the smoke.