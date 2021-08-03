Cleveland Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
CLEVELAND, GA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, August 3
Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 76 °F, low 63 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Wednesday, August 4
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 78 °F, low 63 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Thursday, August 5
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 80 °F, low 65 °F
- Light wind
Friday, August 6
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 79 °F, low 66 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0