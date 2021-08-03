Cleveland Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

CLEVELAND, GA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Tuesday, August 3 Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 76 °F, low 63 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Wednesday, August 4 Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 78 °F, low 63 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Thursday, August 5 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight High 80 °F, low 65 °F Light wind



Friday, August 6 Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 79 °F, low 66 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.