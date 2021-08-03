MTG: Biden Administration Is Trying To ‘Disappear’ Jan. 6 Defendants

U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene maintained that the Biden administration is housing illegal immigrants under far better conditions than American citizens accused of trespassing in the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.

The Georgia Republican also said the administration is trying to make them “disappear” as communist dictators in China or Cuba might do.

In an interview with conservative author Dinesh D’Souza, Greene detailed the recent trip she made with GOP Reps. Matt Gaetz of Florida, Paul Gosar of Arizona, and Louie Gohmert of Texas to the federal jail housing some Jan. 6 inmates.

“We went because we heard horror stories coming out from family members and attorneys about the treatment of these defendants, the Jan. 6. defendants, who have been arrested, they’ve been charged, and they are waiting for their court date,” Greene said.

“And some of them are not being allowed out on bail. We heard stories about solitary confinement, we’ve heard stories of beatings. We have heard just terrible stories and we wanted to go there and ask questions about it and we wanted to basically tour the jail and check the conditions” she said.

She described the facility as dirty and disorganized, and the attitude of corrections officers as “defiant,” “arrogant” and “obstinate.

She said one official told the lawmakers they were “trespassing,” even as they indicated they were there to perform oversight of the facility.

At one point an officer, Greene said, told them they’d have to talk to a supervisor outside, and when they left to do so, they were locked out.

Greene then contrasted that to a trip she took a few weeks ago to a California facility holding illegal immigrants awaiting asylum or deportation hearings.

“They had so many resources, legal resources. A library. They can talk to their attorneys any time they want. They can go outside, 24 hours a day. They have beautiful shower facilities, laundry facilities. They have a gym. They have a full-size basketball court and iPads, so they can Facetime with family pretty much anytime they want. Great food and everything,” she said.

“We’re having a communistic dictatorship right here in Washington, D.C.” Greene argued. “We’re seeing the same type of behavior out of the current administration and the Democrat members of Congress that we see directly out of communist China, communist Cuba, and other communist countries.”

“They don’t care about certain portions of their society,” Greene added. “They will cancel their voices, cancel their beliefs, and if they really don’t like them, they will just make them disappear, and that is what they are trying to do with these Jan. 6 defendants.”

