4-Day Weather Forecast For Morgan City

MORGAN CITY, LA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Tuesday, August 3 Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 86 °F, low 76 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Wednesday, August 4 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight High 89 °F, low 75 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Thursday, August 5 Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 89 °F, low 77 °F Breezy: 0 mph



Friday, August 6 Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 89 °F, low 78 °F Breezy: 5 mph



