(Alliance News) - The following is a round-up of London-listed company director and manager changes announced on Friday and not separately reported by Alliance News:. Abrdn PLC - Edinburgh-based investment and asset manager - Appoints Hannah Grove as non-executive director with effect on September 1. At the same time, Melanie Gee will stand down with effect on October 31 following her recent appointment as chair of Grosevnor in UK and Ireland. Grove's most recent executive role was as chief marketing officer for Boston, Massachusetts-based financial services firm State Street Corp.