Nogales, AZ

Take advantage of a rainy Tuesday in Nogales

Posted by 
Nogales Times
Nogales Times
 5 days ago

(NOGALES, AZ) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Nogales Tuesday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with rain Tuesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Nogales:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4F5PkR_0bGDYAqR00

  • Tuesday, August 3

    Isolated showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 98 °F, low 70 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 8 mph

  • Wednesday, August 4

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 101 °F, low 70 °F
    • Breezy: 6 to 10 mph

  • Thursday, August 5

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 98 °F, low 70 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, August 6

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 94 °F, low 69 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Nogales Times

Nogales Times

Nogales, AZ
ABOUT

With Nogales Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

City
Nogales, AZ
