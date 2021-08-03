Cancel
Financial Reports

Lamprell expects marginal interim loss despite rise in revenue

Life Style Extra
 3 days ago

(Alliance News) - Oil rig construction firm Lamprell PLC on Tuesday reported an uplift in its half year revenue but said it expects a "slightly negative" earnings performance amid the backdrop of Covid-19 and related supply chain bottlenecks. Revenue in the first six months of 2021 is expected to be...

www.lse.co.uk

Financial Reports
MarketWatch

Cinemark narrows loss in Q2 as revenue tops estimates

Cinemark Holdings Inc. posted a net loss of $142.5 million, or $1.19 per share, for the second quarter, narrower than the loss of $170.4 million, or $1.45 a share, posted in the year-earlier period. revenue came to $294.7 million, up from just $9.0 million a year ago when theaters were closed for the pandemic. The FactSet consensus was for a loss of $1.10 a share and revenue of $256 million. The Plano, Tx.-based operator of the Century, Tinseltown and Rave cinema chains said the recovery from last year's slump "progressed at a faster rate than we expected with the North American industry box office more than tripling first quarter results," Chief Executive Mark Zoradi said in a statement. The company is confident that trends are headed in a positive direction. Cinemark had 5,864 screens as of June 30, and commitments to open five new theaters and 66 screens in 2021, followed by 12 new theaters and 109 screens after that. Shares were slightly lower premarket and have fallen 12% in the year to date, while the S&P 500 has gained about 18%.
Financial Reports

IN BRIEF: JPMorgan Claverhouse tops interim benchmark as assets rise

JPMorgan Claverhouse Investment Trust PLC - invests in income generating UK companies with a focus on those that provide consistent and growing dividends - Says its total net asset return rose 14% in the six months ended June 30, outperforming its benchmark return of 11% from the FTSE All-Share Index. Sees its net asset value per share climb 26% in the first half to 12.82 pence from 10.19p the year prior. Declares a second quarterly dividend of 7.00p for 2021. Issues its first 7.00p dividend on June 4, up 7.7% year-on-year from 6.50p at the same point in 2020.
mainebiz.biz

Covetrus reports Q2 loss, despite revenue growth of 16%

Covetrus Inc. (Nasdaq: CVET), the Portland-based animal-health company, on Thursday reported an increase in net sales during this year's second quarter of $1.19 billion, an increase of 16% compared to the second quarter of 2020. However, the company reported a net loss for the most recent quarter of $31 million,...
Financial Reports

Enservco revenue up in Q2; reports loss

LONGMONT — Oil and gas well-site service provider Enservco Corp. (NYSE: ENSV) said revenue rose and losses narrowed in its second quarter compared to the same period last year with “return to year-over-year revenue growth” on higher “commodity prices and rig counts” company wide, according to Executive Chairman Rich Murphy.
Markets

London midday: Stocks little changed ahead of payrolls report

(Sharecast News) - London stocks were still little changed by midday on Friday as traders kept their powder dry ahead of the latest US non-farm payrolls report. The FTSE 100 was up 0.1% at 7,126.46. Commenting on the payrolls, CMC Markets analyst Michael Hewson said: "Consensus expectations are for 870k...
Financial Reports

Thomson Reuters Boosts FY21 Revenue Growth Outlook - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the second quarter on Thursday, Thomson Reuters Corp. (TRI, TRI.TO) raised its revenue and organic revenue growth guidance for the full-year 2021, based on the strong first-half performance and the trajectory of the business for second half of the year. It also provided outlook for the third quarter and reaffirmed outlook for fiscal 2022 and 2023.
Financial Reports

Viasat Q1 Adj. Profit Rises

(RTTNews) - Viasat Inc. (VSAT) said it grew first-quarter revenue 25% year-over-year due to top-line increases across all segments and the acquisitions completed during the quarter. Government Systems revenue increased 4%, for the quarter. For the near-term, the company targets average annual revenue growth of approximately 20% through fiscal 2023 from fiscal 2021. Average annual adjusted EBITDA growth is targeted in the mid-teens through fiscal 2023 from fiscal 2021.
Stocks

UPDATE 2-SBM Offshore's shares gain on surprise share buyback

(Adds details from call, analysts' comments) buyback programme on Thursday as the oil and gas services. company reported better than expected first-half core earnings,. sending its shares up more than 6%. The group posted first-half earnings before interest, tax,. depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) down 4% at $501 million,. slightly beating...
Financial Reports

Revenue falls, losses widen for Versarien

Advanced engineering materials company Versarien reported group revenues of £6.6m in its preliminary results on Thursday, down from £8.3m year-on-year. The AIM-traded firm said it made an adjusted EBITDA loss of £1.8m in the year ended 31 March, widening slightly from £1.6m in the prior year. Its reported loss before...
Financial Reports

Hillenbrand Reports Q3 Profits

BATESVILLE - Batesville-based Hillenbrand Inc. (NYSE: HI) is reporting third quarter net income of $40 million, compared to $24 million during the same period a year ago. Chief Executive Officer Joe Raver says the company had “exceptional” cash generation due to continued momentum in the company’s industrial businesses. Its Batesville...
Industry

IN BRIEF: Phoenix Copper plans to set up ADR program for OTCQX market

Phoenix Copper Ltd- British Virgin Islands-based base and precious metals production and exploration company - Intends to establish an American Depositary Receipt program over its shares, which are expected to trade on New York's OTCQX market. The programme is expected to come operational by the end of September, with each...
Financial Reports

Thomson Reuters: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

TORONTO (AP) _ Thomson Reuters Corp. (TRI) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of $1.07 billion. On a per-share basis, the Toronto-based company said it had profit of $2.15. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 48 cents per share. The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts...
Financial Reports

Zynga Swings To Q2 Profit, Shares Tank 14% On Weak Outlook

(RTTNews) - Zynga Inc. (ZNGA) Thursday posted a profit for the second-quarter, driven by revenue growth. However, the company issued a weak guidance for the third quarter, sending its shares down 14% in the extended session. Zynga reported second-quarter profit of $27.8 million or $0.02 per share, compared to net...
Financial Reports

IN BRIEF: Petro Matad to raise GBP76,000 through open offer

Petro Matad Ltd - Mongolia-based oil exploration company - Expects to raise GBP76,000 through open offer of 2.2 million shares at a price of 3.5 pence each. "We are pleased to have completed a capital raise swiftly following the award of the Exploitation Licence for the Heron discovery. This allows us to secure long lead time items in anticipation of commencing oil production as soon as next year, and strategically puts us in control of our goal to deliver transformational value to all stakeholders through production and low-cost exploration," says Chief Executive Officer Mike Buck.
Financial Reports

Norish reports rise in interim profit as all divisions show growth

(Alliance News) - Norish PLC on Wednesday reported an increase in its interim profit and revenue, as part of a strong financial performance in the first half of 2021. Pretax profit for the six months ended June 30 was GBP1.4 million, nearly doubled year-on-year from GBP779,000. The cold-storage warehousing and...
Financial Reports
MarketWatch

Royal Caribbean stock falls after wider-than-expected loss and revenue miss

Shares of Royal Caribbean Group fell 1.7% in premarket trading Wednesday, putting them on track for a seventh straight loss, after the cruise operator reported a wider-than-expected second-quarter loss and revenue that fell well below expectations, as cash burn increased from the previous quarter as additional ships returned into operation. Net losses narrowed to $1.35 billion, or $5.29 a share, from $1.64 billion, or $7.83 a share, in the year-ago period. Excluding nonrecurring items, the adjusted per-share loss was $5.06, wider than the FactSet loss consensus of $4.35. Total revenue fell 71.0% to $50.91 million, missing the FactSet consensus of $152.4 million, as both passenger ticket and onboard revenue fell well below expectations. The average monthly cash burn rate was $330 million, up from the sequential first quarter's $300 million. New bookings received during the second quarter was about 50% more than the first quarter, with trends improving each month. "After 16 months of being at a virtual standstill and another painful financial result this quarter, the flywheel is clearly picking up momentum," said Chief Executive Richard Fain. The stock has dropped 11.3% over the past three months through Tuesday, while the S&P 500 has gained 6.2%.

