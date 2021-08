Give Me Shelter is not just a Rolling Stones song — it is now an art benefit for the homeless on Martha’s Vineyard. Over two dozen Island artists have donated work for a two-day art sale at the Grange Hall in West Tisbury—Tuesday and Wednesday, Aug. 3 and 4 — to benefit Harbor Homes of Martha’s Vineyard, whose mission is ensure that low-income residents have access to safe, sanitary, and secure housing. In June of 2020 the organization opened its first home for men, and earlier this year purchased a home for women. It also operates a winter shelter and warming center on the Island.