Weather Forecast For Radford
RADFORD, VA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, August 3
Chance of Rain Showers
- High 76 °F, low 56 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 7 mph
Wednesday, August 4
Chance of Rain Showers
- High 76 °F, low 57 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 6 mph
Thursday, August 5
Slight chance of rain showers then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight
- High 81 °F, low 58 °F
- Light wind
Friday, August 6
Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight
- High 84 °F, low 61 °F
- Light wind
