Deming, NM

Seize the day (even if it’s raining)

Deming Journal
Deming Journal
 5 days ago

(DEMING, NM) A rainy grey blanket is set to settle over Deming Tuesday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with a rainy Tuesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Deming:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oOo6O_0bGDY06Q00

  • Tuesday, August 3

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 64 °F
    • Breezy: 6 mph

  • Wednesday, August 4

    Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 93 °F, low 65 °F
    • Breezy: 10 mph

  • Thursday, August 5

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 65 °F
    • Breezy: 6 to 10 mph

  • Friday, August 6

    Sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 95 °F, low 66 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Deming Journal

Deming Journal

Deming, NM
