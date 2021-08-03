Susanville Daily Weather Forecast

SUSANVILLE, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Tuesday, August 3 Smoke High 98 °F, low 60 °F Windy: 25 mph



Wednesday, August 4 Smoke High 96 °F, low 53 °F Windy: 25 mph



Thursday, August 5 Smoke High 87 °F, low 52 °F Light wind



Friday, August 6 Smoke High 90 °F, low 56 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.