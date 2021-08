The atmosphere was energy-charged and the narrative thought-provoking throughout Studio 1621’s presentation of Tennessee Williams classic drama “Cat on a Hot Tin Roof” staged July 23-25, 2021 in Sulphur Springs. Director/producer Triston P. Pullen and his capable cast and crew held three seatings of about 60 persons each. They presented the play in an ‘alley” style and maximized the slender but towering space of The Venue at 219. In this condensed and somewhat dark adaptation, a compact cast and minimal props were employed, and only a bed, a crutch, a drink bar and a few chairs make up the setting for the powerful plot which examined mendacity, or deceit within a prominent family.