Elko Weather Forecast
ELKO, NV(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, August 3
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 94 °F, low 58 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 10 mph
Wednesday, August 4
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 98 °F, low 60 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 10 mph
Thursday, August 5
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 97 °F, low 55 °F
- Light wind
Friday, August 6
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 89 °F, low 53 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0