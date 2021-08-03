Cancel
Elko, NV

Elko Weather Forecast

 5 days ago

ELKO, NV(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4C7i6h_0bGDXgrM00

  • Tuesday, August 3

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 94 °F, low 58 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 10 mph

  • Wednesday, August 4

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 98 °F, low 60 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 10 mph

  • Thursday, August 5

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 97 °F, low 55 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, August 6

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 53 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Elko Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

