East. Liverpool Daily Weather Forecast

East Liverpool Updates
East Liverpool Updates
 5 days ago

EAST. LIVERPOOL, OH(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vTY9i_0bGDXbRj00

  • Tuesday, August 3

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 83 °F, low 60 °F
    • Breezy: 2 mph

  • Wednesday, August 4

    Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 62 °F
    • Breezy: 2 mph

  • Thursday, August 5

    Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 62 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, August 6

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 66 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With East Liverpool Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

