East. Liverpool Daily Weather Forecast
EAST. LIVERPOOL, OH(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, August 3
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 83 °F, low 60 °F
- Breezy: 2 mph
Wednesday, August 4
Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 84 °F, low 62 °F
- Breezy: 2 mph
Thursday, August 5
Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight
- High 86 °F, low 62 °F
- Light wind
Friday, August 6
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight
- High 88 °F, low 66 °F
- Light wind
