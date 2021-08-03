A cloudy Tuesday in Easton today — 3 ways to take advantage of it

(EASTON, MD.) Tuesday is set to be cloudy in Easton, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Sprints day: If you like exercise outdoors, a cloudy day can be the perfect opportunity to notch up the intensity. Without the sun beating down, joggers, cyclists and other fitness enthusiasts can push their limits in crisp cool air.

Yard work: It might not be the first thing people think of, but a cool day can also be great for more strenuous outdoor tasks like mowing the lawn.

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a grey day for a break, either. Whether it’s a movie, a visit to an arcade, or even a day catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with a cloudy Tuesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Easton:

Tuesday, August 3 Cloudy during the day; while cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight High 82 °F, low 64 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Wednesday, August 4 Chance of Rain Showers High 79 °F, low 64 °F Breezy: 0 to 10 mph



Thursday, August 5 Chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers then mostly clear overnight High 83 °F, low 68 °F Light wind



Friday, August 6 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 88 °F, low 70 °F Light wind



