Johnson College received official notice from the Middle States Commission on Higher Education (MSCHE) affirming Johnson College’s full accreditation. As a Middle States Commission on Higher Education accredited institution, students, families, and employees are assured of the quality and rigor of the educational experience provided by Johnson College. Being accredited also ensures that students who qualify may receive more federal financial aid options and that credits will transfer to and from other regionally accredited institutions with more ease. Additionally, the MSCHE designation allows the use of a more streamlined process to add new program and increases our ability to solicit funding and grant opportunities to better prepare students to become part of the essential workforce in industries with which the College collaborates.