Blythe Weather Forecast

BLYTHE, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Tuesday, August 3 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 116 °F, low 84 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Wednesday, August 4 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 118 °F, low 85 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Thursday, August 5 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 115 °F, low 84 °F Windy: 25 mph



Friday, August 6 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 109 °F, low 83 °F Windy: 25 mph



