Blythe Weather Forecast
BLYTHE, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, August 3
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 116 °F, low 84 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Wednesday, August 4
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 118 °F, low 85 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Thursday, August 5
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 115 °F, low 84 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Friday, August 6
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 109 °F, low 83 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
