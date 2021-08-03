Cancel
PPG completes $15 million expansion at aerospace window plant in California

By Patricia Sabatini, Pittsburgh Post-Gazette
northwestgeorgianews.com
 3 days ago

Aug. 3—Pittsburgh-based PPG Industries completed a $15 million, 30,000-square-foot expansion at its aerospace window manufacturing plant in Sylmar, Calif., aimed at developing and producing aircraft transparency technologies for the military, including canopies for Lockheed Martin's F-35 fighter jets. The expansion will enable enhanced digital manufacturing and add about 70 engineering,...

