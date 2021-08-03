Berea Weather Forecast
BEREA, KY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, August 3
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 81 °F, low 61 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 8 mph
Wednesday, August 4
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight
- High 81 °F, low 60 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 5 mph
Thursday, August 5
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 84 °F, low 64 °F
- Light wind
Friday, August 6
Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 84 °F, low 65 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
