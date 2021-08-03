(Published in the Woodward New...

Case No. PB-2021-34 In the Matter of the Estate of. James M. Keeney, Deceased. All creditors having claims against James Melvin Keeney, a/k/a James M. Keeney, Deceased, are required to present same, with a description of all security interests and other collateral, if any, held by each creditor with respect to such claim, to the named Personal Representative, c/o Travis Jett, at the law offices of HODGDEN LAW FIRM, PLLC, 1002 Ninth Street, Woodward, Oklahoma, on or before the following presentment date: September 30, 2021, or the same will be forever barred.