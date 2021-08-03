Daily Weather Forecast For Crescent City

CRESCENT CITY, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Tuesday, August 3 Patchy fog then mostly cloudy during the day; while patchy fog overnight High 58 °F, low 52 °F Breezy: 3 mph



Wednesday, August 4 Patchy fog then mostly cloudy during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight High 58 °F, low 52 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Thursday, August 5 Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight High 61 °F, low 54 °F Light wind



Friday, August 6 Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight High 63 °F, low 54 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.