Daily Weather Forecast For Crescent City
CRESCENT CITY, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, August 3
Patchy fog then mostly cloudy during the day; while patchy fog overnight
- High 58 °F, low 52 °F
- Breezy: 3 mph
Wednesday, August 4
Patchy fog then mostly cloudy during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 58 °F, low 52 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Thursday, August 5
Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 61 °F, low 54 °F
- Light wind
Friday, August 6
Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 63 °F, low 54 °F
- Light wind
