Sheridan Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
SHERIDAN, WY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, August 3
Areas of smoke during the day; while haze overnight
- High 84 °F, low 57 °F
- 3 to 12 mph wind
Wednesday, August 4
Areas of smoke then haze during the day; while haze then mostly clear overnight
- High 92 °F, low 56 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 8 mph
Thursday, August 5
Mostly sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 95 °F, low 59 °F
- Light wind
Friday, August 6
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 92 °F, low 55 °F
- Light wind
