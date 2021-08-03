Sheridan Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

SHERIDAN, WY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Tuesday, August 3 Areas of smoke during the day; while haze overnight High 84 °F, low 57 °F 3 to 12 mph wind



Wednesday, August 4 Areas of smoke then haze during the day; while haze then mostly clear overnight High 92 °F, low 56 °F Breezy: 3 to 8 mph



Thursday, August 5 Mostly sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 95 °F, low 59 °F Light wind



Friday, August 6 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight High 92 °F, low 55 °F Light wind



This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.