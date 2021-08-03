4-Day Weather Forecast For Fallon
FALLON, NV(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, August 3
Smoke
- High 100 °F, low 65 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Wednesday, August 4
Smoke during the day; while partly cloudy then smoke overnight
- High 101 °F, low 63 °F
- 5 to 15 mph wind
Thursday, August 5
Smoke
- High 95 °F, low 57 °F
- Light wind
Friday, August 6
Smoke
- High 91 °F, low 59 °F
- Light wind
