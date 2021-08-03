Weather Forecast For West. Plains
WEST. PLAINS, MO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, August 3
Haze
- High 81 °F, low 60 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 6 mph
Wednesday, August 4
Haze then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 83 °F, low 59 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 5 mph
Thursday, August 5
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 85 °F, low 64 °F
- Light wind
Friday, August 6
Mostly sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 90 °F, low 66 °F
- Light wind
