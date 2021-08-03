Cancel
Weather Forecast For West. Plains

West Plains News Beat
 5 days ago

WEST. PLAINS, MO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Skb2i_0bGDWKSR00

  • Tuesday, August 3

    Haze

    • High 81 °F, low 60 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 6 mph

  • Wednesday, August 4

    Haze then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 83 °F, low 59 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 5 mph

  • Thursday, August 5

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 64 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, August 6

    Mostly sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 66 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

