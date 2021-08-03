Watertown Weather Forecast

WATERTOWN, SD(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Tuesday, August 3 Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 85 °F, low 60 °F Breezy: 7 mph



Wednesday, August 4 Partly sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 84 °F, low 62 °F Windy: 21 mph



Thursday, August 5 Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight High 87 °F, low 60 °F Breezy: 2 to 8 mph



Friday, August 6 Mostly sunny during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 86 °F, low 65 °F Windy: 21 mph



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.