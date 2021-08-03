Watertown Weather Forecast
WATERTOWN, SD(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, August 3
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 85 °F, low 60 °F
- Breezy: 7 mph
Wednesday, August 4
Partly sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 84 °F, low 62 °F
- Windy: 21 mph
Thursday, August 5
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 87 °F, low 60 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 8 mph
Friday, August 6
Mostly sunny during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 86 °F, low 65 °F
- Windy: 21 mph
