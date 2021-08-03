Cancel
New York City, NY

New York up to 33 counties where CDC recommends mask wearing due to COVID

MPNnow
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleALBANY - The number of counties grew late Monday where the federal government says COVID-19 is rapidly spreading and people should wear masks indoors. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said 33 counties, which is more than half of them in New York, should recommend mask wearing indoors for all people, including those vaccinated, as governments look to slow the spread of the virus' delta variant.

www.mpnnow.com

