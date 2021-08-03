4-Day Weather Forecast For Oxford
OXFORD, NC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, August 3
Chance of Rain Showers
- High 73 °F, low 64 °F
- Breezy: 6 mph
Wednesday, August 4
Chance of Rain Showers
- High 76 °F, low 63 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 6 mph
Thursday, August 5
Chance of rain showers then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight
- High 81 °F, low 63 °F
- Light wind
Friday, August 6
Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 85 °F, low 68 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
