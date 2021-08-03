4-Day Weather Forecast For Oxford

OXFORD, NC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Tuesday, August 3 Chance of Rain Showers High 73 °F, low 64 °F Breezy: 6 mph



Wednesday, August 4 Chance of Rain Showers High 76 °F, low 63 °F Breezy: 2 to 6 mph



Thursday, August 5 Chance of rain showers then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight High 81 °F, low 63 °F Light wind



Friday, August 6 Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 85 °F, low 68 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.