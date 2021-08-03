Greenwood Weather Forecast
GREENWOOD, MS(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, August 3
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 88 °F, low 63 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Wednesday, August 4
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 89 °F, low 63 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Thursday, August 5
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 90 °F, low 67 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Friday, August 6
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight
- High 91 °F, low 69 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
