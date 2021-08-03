4-Day Weather Forecast For Athens
ATHENS, TN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, August 3
Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight
- High 85 °F, low 64 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Wednesday, August 4
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 84 °F, low 63 °F
- Breezy: 0 mph
Thursday, August 5
Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 86 °F, low 65 °F
- Breezy: 0 mph
Friday, August 6
Slight chance of rain showers then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 86 °F, low 66 °F
- Light wind
