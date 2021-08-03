4-Day Weather Forecast For Vernal
VERNAL, UT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, August 3
Scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 87 °F, low 61 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Wednesday, August 4
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 89 °F, low 60 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Thursday, August 5
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 93 °F, low 62 °F
- Light wind
Friday, August 6
Sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 93 °F, low 57 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0