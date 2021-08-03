Daily Weather Forecast For Gainesville
GAINESVILLE, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, August 3
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 89 °F, low 67 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 10 mph
Wednesday, August 4
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 90 °F, low 69 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Thursday, August 5
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 93 °F, low 71 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Friday, August 6
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 96 °F, low 74 °F
- Breezy: 10 mph
