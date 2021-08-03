Sequim Daily Weather Forecast
SEQUIM, WA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, August 3
Haze
- High 77 °F, low 56 °F
- 7 to 12 mph wind
Wednesday, August 4
Haze
- High 78 °F, low 56 °F
- 3 to 13 mph wind
Thursday, August 5
Mostly sunny then chance of light rain during the day; while light rain likely overnight
- High 73 °F, low 56 °F
- Light wind
Friday, August 6
Light rain likely during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight
- High 67 °F, low 51 °F
- Light wind
