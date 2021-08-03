Weather Forecast For Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, IL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Tuesday, August 3 Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 79 °F, low 59 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Wednesday, August 4 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 80 °F, low 60 °F Breezy: 0 to 3 mph



Thursday, August 5 Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 81 °F, low 66 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Friday, August 6 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 83 °F, low 68 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.