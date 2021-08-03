Gallup Daily Weather Forecast
GALLUP, NM(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, August 3
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 87 °F, low 56 °F
- 5 to 15 mph wind
Wednesday, August 4
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 88 °F, low 57 °F
- 5 to 15 mph wind
Thursday, August 5
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 91 °F, low 61 °F
- Light wind
Friday, August 6
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 92 °F, low 62 °F
- Light wind
