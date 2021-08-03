Immokalee Daily Weather Forecast
IMMOKALEE, FL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, August 3
Showers And Thunderstorms Likely
- High 90 °F, low 74 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 7 mph
Wednesday, August 4
Showers And Thunderstorms Likely
- High 93 °F, low 74 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 5 mph
Thursday, August 5
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 92 °F, low 73 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Friday, August 6
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 92 °F, low 74 °F
- Breezy: 3 mph
