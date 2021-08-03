4-Day Weather Forecast For Coos Bay
COOS BAY, OR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, August 3
Areas of fog then haze during the day; while haze overnight
- High 69 °F, low 53 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Wednesday, August 4
Haze during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight
- High 69 °F, low 55 °F
- 3 to 12 mph wind
Thursday, August 5
Patchy fog then partly sunny during the day; while patchy fog overnight
- High 69 °F, low 58 °F
- Light wind
Friday, August 6
Patchy fog then mostly cloudy during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 71 °F, low 55 °F
- Light wind
