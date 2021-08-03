4-Day Weather Forecast For Coos Bay

COOS BAY, OR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Tuesday, August 3 Areas of fog then haze during the day; while haze overnight High 69 °F, low 53 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Wednesday, August 4 Haze during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight High 69 °F, low 55 °F 3 to 12 mph wind



Thursday, August 5 Patchy fog then partly sunny during the day; while patchy fog overnight High 69 °F, low 58 °F Light wind



Friday, August 6 Patchy fog then mostly cloudy during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight High 71 °F, low 55 °F Light wind



