Weather Forecast For Twentynine Palms
TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, August 3
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 110 °F, low 87 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Wednesday, August 4
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 113 °F, low 86 °F
- 10 to 15 mph wind
Thursday, August 5
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 111 °F, low 81 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Friday, August 6
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 107 °F, low 81 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
