Weather Forecast For Twentynine Palms

TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Tuesday, August 3 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 110 °F, low 87 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Wednesday, August 4 Sunny during the day; while clear overnight High 113 °F, low 86 °F 10 to 15 mph wind



Thursday, August 5 Sunny during the day; while clear overnight High 111 °F, low 81 °F Windy: 25 mph



Friday, August 6 Sunny during the day; while clear overnight High 107 °F, low 81 °F Windy: 20 mph



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.