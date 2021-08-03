Daily Weather Forecast For Lancaster
LANCASTER, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, August 3
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 107 °F, low 78 °F
- Windy: 30 mph
Wednesday, August 4
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 105 °F, low 75 °F
- Windy: 35 mph
Thursday, August 5
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 103 °F, low 73 °F
- Light wind
Friday, August 6
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 101 °F, low 71 °F
- Light wind
