Erie Daily Weather Forecast

ERIE, PA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Tuesday, August 3 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 77 °F, low 67 °F Breezy: 2 to 7 mph



Wednesday, August 4 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 78 °F, low 69 °F Breezy: 7 mph



Thursday, August 5 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 80 °F, low 71 °F Light wind



Friday, August 6 Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 82 °F, low 73 °F Light wind



