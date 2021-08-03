Oceanside Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
OCEANSIDE, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, August 3
Patchy fog then sunny during the day; while patchy fog overnight
- High 69 °F, low 64 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Wednesday, August 4
Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while patchy fog overnight
- High 70 °F, low 65 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Thursday, August 5
Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while patchy fog overnight
- High 70 °F, low 65 °F
- Light wind
Friday, August 6
Mostly sunny during the day; while patchy fog overnight
- High 70 °F, low 65 °F
- Light wind
