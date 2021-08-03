Cancel
Port Saint Lucie, FL

Port St. Lucie Daily Weather Forecast

Port St Lucie Times
Port St Lucie Times
 5 days ago

PORT ST. LUCIE, FL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MgG8a_0bGDUrDU00

  • Tuesday, August 3

    Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 75 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 10 mph

  • Wednesday, August 4

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 93 °F, low 74 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 10 mph

  • Thursday, August 5

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 93 °F, low 76 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 10 mph

  • Friday, August 6

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 92 °F, low 76 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 10 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Port St Lucie Times

Port St Lucie Times

Port St Lucie, FL
