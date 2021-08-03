Eugene Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

EUGENE, OR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Tuesday, August 3 Haze during the day; while haze then partly cloudy overnight High 92 °F, low 59 °F Breezy: 1 to 9 mph



Wednesday, August 4 Mostly sunny during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight High 94 °F, low 58 °F Windy: 18 mph



Thursday, August 5 Slight chance of rain showers during the day; while mostly cloudy then chance of light rain overnight High 81 °F, low 61 °F Light wind



Friday, August 6 Chance of light rain during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight High 75 °F, low 55 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.