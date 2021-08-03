Eugene Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
EUGENE, OR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, August 3
Haze during the day; while haze then partly cloudy overnight
- High 92 °F, low 59 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 9 mph
Wednesday, August 4
Mostly sunny during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight
- High 94 °F, low 58 °F
- Windy: 18 mph
Thursday, August 5
Slight chance of rain showers during the day; while mostly cloudy then chance of light rain overnight
- High 81 °F, low 61 °F
- Light wind
Friday, August 6
Chance of light rain during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 75 °F, low 55 °F
- Light wind
